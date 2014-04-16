Recovery toolkit
By Ben Welch
Get ready for the game with these recuperation enhancers
1 Hyperice Utility Universal Support
Ice those knocks and niggles straight after the game with this wrap-around support. The Air Cell tech helps cool down the affected area, kick-starting the body’s own healing powers.
£64.99 from physioroom.com
2 Silentnight Geltex bed
Snuggle up with your teddy and Match of the Day while Geltex technology distributes your body weight evenly, boosting circulation and reducing the discomfort of aching joints.
From £1,189 from silentnight.co.uk
3 Maxifuel Recovermax
Before you down a cold one, get your protein and carbohydrates fix with this sports recovery drink. A set of rejuvenated muscles will offer some light relief from your banging headache.
£20.09 from shop.maxinutrition.com
4 Nike Pro Combat Recovery Hypertight
Instead of slipping on boxers, squeeze into these tights and let the power-grid pattern reduce muscle swelling by putting pressure exactly where it’s needed. Hopefully that won’t be on your knackers.
£90 from nike.com
