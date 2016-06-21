Romelu Lukaku: My pre-match playlist

You’re not a Premier League footballer until you’ve got yourself a massive pair of brilliant white headphones hung round your neck as you strut off the team coach.

Ok, that’s not entirely true, but players do love their tunes to get in the mood before a game – but what exactly do they listen to?

Aaron Ramsey recently revealed his love for the Arctic Monkeys and Coldplay, while Rio Ferdinand says the Stone Roses are regulars on his playlist.

Next up on our musical tour is Manchester United powerhouse Romelu Lukaku. Surely a big strapping lad like him is a fan of head banging heavy metal or thumping bass?

It turns out we couldn’t be more wrong. There’s an old school flavour to the beats vibrating through the 24-year-old’s speakers - hit play to find out more!

