Sebastien Bassong: Pre-match preparation
By Ben Welch
Visualising success off the pitch will bring you success on it, says the Norwich City defender
Football is as much about mental strength as it is fitness and technique.
Whether you’re heading in to your next game off the back of a defeat or on a really good run, it’s important to prepare for the psychological demands of 90 minutes.
Being positive and visualising success are effective methods, according to Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong.
“On my way to the ground I’ll start thinking about who I’m going to play against and just trying to bring good vibes with me,” said the Cameroon international.
“I’m not really nervous because I’ve been playing for a little while now. I’m more excited because I love my job.”
See if Sebastien’s approach can help you find a winning mindset.
Also see:
Sebastien Bassong: Game day
Sebastien Bassong: How to find your flow
Sebastien Bassong: Rise to the big occasion
Rooney: Big match preparation
Theo Walcott: Big match preparation
Pele: Big match preparation
Meditate like Messi
Clint Dempsey: mental preparation
Carlton Cole's mind gym
Carl Jenkinson: Get in the zone
Gus Poyet: Mental preparation
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.