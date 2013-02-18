Sebastien Bassong: Rise to the big occasion
By Ben Welch
You need to be excited, but relaxed if you want to thrive on those spotlight moments, says Norwich City's Cameroon defender
There are two types of players. Those who go missing on the big occasion and those who flourish under the pressure.
For Norwich City defender Sebastian Bassong the excitement of facing an elite player stirs excitement rather than fear. The Cameroon international sees it as an opporunity to display his skills and prove his worth against tthe world's deadliest strikers.
“When you play a big four team you know it’s going to be a tough game, but I'm more excited because I know we can do something special. If we beat Arsenal people will remember it. It’s not going to be the same feeling if we beat someone else.”
“When you play against a big team, a lot of people are watching, so you just want to show people you can be at their level.”
For more tips on how to prepare for high pressure contests watch this video and let Bassong fill you in.
