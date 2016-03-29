Sprint start, cool finish

The most important part of any sprint is the start. If you can react faster than those around you, you’ve got a vital edge on the competition. This doesn’t just apply to Olympic athletes: making yourself quicker over the first yard or two will get you to the ball before your opponent, and give you more time to do something useful with it.



TRX straps are a great gym gizmo for pumping up power levels to do this. Rig them up to a parallel bar, lean forward with the straps under your arms and your body at a 45 degree angle, and explosively drive knees up to your chest. Do 30 seconds on each side. You might not win gold, but you’ll soon be far sharper on the pitch. Result.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity



For more fitness tips see:

Lunge your way to explosive power

Out jump your opponent

Run faster, jump higher

Squat your way to electric pace and high-powered jumps