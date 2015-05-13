Talk yourself into winning
By Ben Welch
Motivational mirror talk, courtesy of leading sports psychologist Dan Abrahams
Relax!
“Relax. Stay calm. Stay focused. Don’t force it. Football is fun. Play with a smile. Play with freedom.”
Imagine the best version of you
“I play with certainty and confidence, always looking to make an impact. I’m on my toes - sharp, alert and lively.”
Understand your job
“I know my job. I execute it. If I drop my focus I regain it immediately. I am disciplined. I am determined. I am dedicated.”
For more football tips see:
Overcome crippling pre-match nerves
Top 7 tips for motivation
Rooney: Big match preparation
Gary Neville: Become a master of mentality
Michael Ballack: Coping with pressure
Demba Ba's big match preparation
Shake off those pre-game nerves
Theo Walcott: Big match preparation
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.