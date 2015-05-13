Trending

Talk yourself into winning

By

Motivational mirror talk, courtesy of leading sports psychologist Dan Abrahams

Relax!

“Relax. Stay calm. Stay focused. Don’t force it. Football is fun. Play with a smile. Play with freedom.”
 

Imagine the best version of you

“I play with certainty and confidence, always looking to make an impact. I’m on my toes - sharp, alert and lively.”
 

Understand your job

“I know my job. I execute it. If I drop my focus I regain it immediately. I am disciplined. I am determined. I am dedicated.”

