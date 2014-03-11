The Tim Cahill workout
By Ben Welch
To be light on your feet and loaded with power, dig out your weighted vest and follow these three exercises from the Millwall midfielder
BOX JUMPS
“Put on a weighted vest and stand in front of a box. I choose a box three-quarters my height, but start with one 12 inches high. Position your feed shoulder-width apart and bend your knees. Jump onto the box, landing softly, knees bent slightly. Step down and repeat.”
Reps: 10
Sets: 3
SQUATS
“Keep the weighted vest. Toes pointing forward, set your feet a little further than shoulder-width apart. Engage your core; keep your back straight. Push your hips back, bend at the knees and sink into a squat. Drive up through your heels to the start position and repeat.”
Reps: 6
Sets: 3
RUNNING
“Even when I’m on a treadmill I put on a weighted vest to work the lower and upper body. Use a vest 5-10% of your body weight. When you take it off you really notice the difference. You’ll feel lighter and more powerful on the pitch.”
Reps: Run for two minutes, walk for one – this is one repetition
Sets: 7-8
Tim Cahill wears Warrior’s new Skreamer Pro Camouflage Boots. For more information visit warriorfootball.com
