The Tim Cahill workout

BOX JUMPS

“Put on a weighted vest and stand in front of a box. I choose a box three-quarters my height, but start with one 12 inches high. Position your feed shoulder-width apart and bend your knees. Jump onto the box, landing softly, knees bent slightly. Step down and repeat.”

Reps: 10

Sets: 3

SQUATS

“Keep the weighted vest. Toes pointing forward, set your feet a little further than shoulder-width apart. Engage your core; keep your back straight. Push your hips back, bend at the knees and sink into a squat. Drive up through your heels to the start position and repeat.”

Reps: 6

Sets: 3

RUNNING

“Even when I’m on a treadmill I put on a weighted vest to work the lower and upper body. Use a vest 5-10% of your body weight. When you take it off you really notice the difference. You’ll feel lighter and more powerful on the pitch.”

Reps: Run for two minutes, walk for one – this is one repetition

Sets: 7-8

