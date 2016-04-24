The ultimate pre-match warm up

Everyone wants to skip the warm up and get straight into the game because quite frankly... warming up is boring. But it doesn't have to be. Not if you follow the example set by the Swansea City academy.



This pre-match workout is dynamic, fun and efficient. It will jumpstart your body in preparation for kick-off, giving you the edge over your sluggish opponents. No fancy equipment required either - just some cones and a whistle will do.

Pull your socks up and get busy - it will be worth it.



For more from the Swansea City academy follow @swansofficial @swans_academy



