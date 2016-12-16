Win full-time scholarships worth £15,500

FourFourTwo Performance has teamed up with FootballCV Academy to offer you the chance to win a one-year pro level scholarship led by UEFA qualified coaches. Interested in becoming a full-time footballer? Step this way...

Virtually everyone who has ever picked up a copy of FourFourTwo will have at some point in their life fantasised about being a full-time footballer. If you’re aged between 15 and 18 and think you’ve got what it takes – but haven’t already been snapped up by a club academy – then we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to make your professional dreams come true.

In partnership with FootballCV Academy, based at Borderville Stadium, Stamford, FourFourTwo is offering two scholarships:

- A one-year full scholarship worth £4,995 for youngsters who have turned 16 by 31 August 2016 as a ‘day student’ on the full-time programme

- A one-year part scholarship worth £10,500 for youngsters who have turned 16 by 31 August 2016 on the fully residential full-time programme

Please note the winner of the £10,500 part scholarship as a residential player will be required to pay the balance of £10,495. To see what this includes please visit www.footballcvacademy.com/education/courses/full-time/

Registration is now live here and selected players will have the opportunity to attend any of the following for free with registration continuing to remain live until March 31st 2017

February 11th 2017 – Showcase Match at Maidstone United FC

February 17th 2017 – Showcase Match at FootballCV Academy (Stamford)

Any training session at the Academy between January 3rd – March 31st 2017

All entrants will also receive a free FCV Membership, providing access to a variety of exclusive discounts from our leading football partners. Please see fcvmembership.com for benefits.

From these training sessions or showcase matches TEN players will be selected to attend the April Development Camp (April 3rd – 7th 2017) for free giving the players a taste of life at the academy and the opportunity for the coaches to select the two winners.

The winner will benefit from a superb, intensive training programme led by UEFA coaches, drilling their technique and conditioning and enabling them to be fully prepared to succeed in the modern game.

There will be sessions with top players, managers, referees and agents; the opportunity to take coaching badges; plus expert nutritional, physiotherapy and psychological guidance.

Once ready, the Academy’s team will play friendlies against Premier League and Football League youth sides in front of numerous scouts. The winners will also emerge with a BTEC Level 3 90 Credit Diploma in Sport.

Interested? To enter, visit here