“Alan Hansen could’ve played today. He read the game exceptionally and was very comfortable with a high line” Jan Molby speaks glowingly about his Liverpool teammates

During Jan Molby’s seven-year spell at Liverpool, the Dane was a key part of one of the most successful sides in English football history.

The midfielder joined from Ajax in 1984 and quickly established himself in the Reds side, going on to win three First Division titles and two FA Cups on Merseyside.

As Molby looks back at his time at Anfield, he has particular praise for a defensive trio, who were able to combine technical quality, intelligence and drive to the side.

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Jan Molby on his defensive Liverpool teammates

Right-back Phil Neal played more 650 times for the Reds, winning eight league titles, four FA Cups and four European Cups to cement his place as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, and one which Molby immediately respected.

“I thought he was a terrific footballer,” Molby tells FourFourTwo. “A great defender, a very good one-touch passer, and could follow up with both feet.

Molby is full of praise for Alan Hansen (Image credit: Alamy)

“I only played with him for 18 months, but was one of those guys when I walked into Liverpool, I was instantly impressed with his ability.”

At the centre of defence during Molby’s time at the club was another of Liverpool’s most respected and decorated players.

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“Alan Hansen is one of those rare players that wouldn’t have looked out of place in today’s football because of the way he played the game,” Molby reflects.

“He was an exceptional reader of the game, very quick and very comfortable with the high line that’s often played nowadays.”

Left-back Steve Nichol was also established at the club when Molby joined, with the Dane quick to recognise the contribution of a player who would sometimes get overlooked before winning a key individual honour at the end of the 1980s.

Nicol won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in 1989 (Image credit: Getty)

“In 1989, Steve was the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year,” Molby continues.

“A terrific all-round footballer and one of those guys that generally didn’t know how well liked he was and how good he was.

“He was a real unsung hero, but so appreciated by the backroom staff and his team-mates.”

Jan Molby was speaking to FourFourTwo via Free Bets