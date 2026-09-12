How to watch Chelsea vs Hull for FREE in the Premier League today

Watch Chelsea vs Hull City for free as the Blues look to end the Tigers' unbeaten start so far in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the new season away to Arsenal last weekend, but the Blues did bounce back by hammering Leeds United 6-3 to progress in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Hull City were beaten for the first time this term in midweek as they bowed out of the same competition to Sunderland, but the Tigers still have their unbeaten record intact ahead of today's trip to Stamford Bridge.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Hull City online and from anywhere, including for free, as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Watch Chelsea vs Hull City for FREE

You can stream Chelsea vs Hull City for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network.

Outside the US? You need a VPN to access your free Chelsea vs Hull City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Hull City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Chelsea vs Hull City.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City in the UK

Chelsea's clash with Hull City is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. For example, the game is being broadcast on USA Network in the US, which is available for free via YouTube TV's 21-day trial.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Chelsea vs Hull City in the US.

Remember: Use NordVPN to unlock Chelsea vs Hull City on USA Network.

How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Hull City on Stan Sport.

Not in Australia? NordVPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Chelsea vs Hull City.

Watch Chelsea vs Hull City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99.

Chelsea vs Hull City: Preview

Alonso's side have probably been the most exciting team to watch so far in 26/27, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Pedro Neto all impressing in his new-look three-at-the-back system.

Rogers registered three goal contributions from the bench in the 6-3 win over Leeds United in the Carabao Cup and is expected to be rewarded with a starting place against the Tigers this weekend.

The only problem remains at the back for the Blues, as they are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with Hull posing the best defensive record in the league to this point, 0 conceded in 3 games.

Chelsea remain without Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha, while Moisés Caicedo and Marco Palestra face late fitness checks.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Hull City have been brilliant so far and with most fans writing them off before a ball has been kicked, even a point at Stamford Bridge this weekend would no doubt be celebrated wildly.

Wins over Man Utd and Coventry preceded last weekend's draw against Aston Villa and Sergej Jakirović is continuing to receive plenty of credit, so much so that the Tigers board recently opted to extend his contract at the MKM Stadium.

Hull will be without several players, including Joe Gelhardt, Óscar Zambrano, Charlie Hughes, Darko Gyabi and Eliot Matazo, while goalkeeper Jack Butland is facing a longer-term absence.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-0 Hull City

Chelsea's attacking threat will prove too much for Hull and we expect a comfortable home win.