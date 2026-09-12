Can I watch Bournemouth vs Brentford on TV today? Live stream info, TV details and match preview

Bournemouth's midfield kingpin Alex Scott was wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United earlier this summer

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford today in one of five games kicking off at 3pm in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Brentford: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Bournemouth are yet another side awaiting their first Premier League victory of the season. Marco Rose's side so far have two draws and one loss on their record.

Brentford have had much better fortunes so far, with Keith Andrews' side unbeaten as they head to the south coast.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Is Bournemouth vs Brentford available to watch in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK. The game starts on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford from anywhere

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How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Bournemouth vs Brentford on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only streams NBC games but also exclusively shows several other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford on Peacock.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Bournemouth vs Brentford. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in Australia

In Australia, Bournemouth vs Brentford is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford on Stan.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience at the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth vs Brentford: Preview

The Cherries' new head coach Rose is still in search of his win as Bournemouth boss, after draws with Everton and Newcastle and a loss against Manchester City so far this season.

What makes it more disappointing is the fact that his side have led in all three games, yet cannot seem to hold onto points. With European football to come too, things will have to tighten up for a side predicted to do well in the Europa League.

Their current absentees include Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), as well as Amine Adli (calf), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh).

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Brentford have been one of the brighter starters so far, with the Bees winning twice and drawing only once in 2026/27 to this point.

Into the next round of the Carabao Cup too, after a 6-1 hammering v Birmingham City, Andrews' men will be hoping for another solid display against struggling Bournemouth.

Nathan Collins could miss out with a calf problem, which would be a big blow, with Mathias Jensen (unspecified), Sepp van den Berg (groin), Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (thigh) all also sidelined with injuries.

Jannik Schuster could come in to partner Kristoffer Ajer if Collins isn't fit, but we expect Andrews to pretty much stick as he is elsewhere.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-3 Brentford

Brentford have looked solid in all areas so far and the jury is still out on Rose. We say away win.