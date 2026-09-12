Can I watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest on TV today? Live stream info, TV details and match preview

Aston Villa man John McGinn was in fine form earlier this week in the Champions League

Watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest today in one of five games kicking off at 3pm in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Aston Villa began their European campaign with a hard-fought victory in Belgium on Tuesday, seeing off Club Brugge by 3-2 thanks to a Player of the Match display from John McGinn.

Nottingham Forest come into this game winless so far this season, after two draws and one defeat from their opening three games of the new campaign.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest available to watch in the UK?

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest is not being televised in the UK. The game starts on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only streams NBC games but also exclusively shows several other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock.

Watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in Australia

In Australia, Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport.

Watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

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Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

Despite winning in the Champions League earlier this week, Aston Villa are yet to win or score in the 2026/27 Premier League, which Unai Emery is more than hopeful will change this weekend.

The Villans are now seeking to avoid becoming the first team in England’s top-four divisions to not score in any of their opening four matches of a league campaign in successive seasons, after doing so previously in 2025/26.

Villa have won each of their last six Premier League home encounters with Nottingham Forest, and off the back of Tuesday's success, everything points towards the correct step forward on the pitch for the Midlands outfit.

They will be without an injured quartet of Leon Goretzka, Johan Manzambi, Amadou Onana (all knee) and Brian Madjo (ankle), while Joao Gomes will serve the final match of his suspension.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

New Forest boss Oliver Glasner is still hoping for his first win of the season and his first win as manager after replacing Vítor Pereira back in July.

Back-to-back home defeats to Leeds United in both the league and EFL Cup were followed by their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. Their last outing was a dull 0-0 affair with Tottenham at the City Ground last weekend.

Only Bournemouth (12), Brentford (11) and Leeds (11) have drawn more Premier League matches in 2026 than Forest (10) and their recent form with Villa isn't the most pleasing on the eye.

The Tricky Trees have won just three, drawn six and lost nine of their previous 18 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, a record they will hope can change in today's 3pm kick-off at Villa Park.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Two teams struggling for form at the start of the season. We saw draw.