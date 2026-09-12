Sunderland vs Arsenal FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels for Saturday-evening Premier League clash

Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal for free as the Premier League champions travel to the Stadium of Light in a mouth-watering Saturday night clash. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Regis Le Bris' men will believe they can be the first side this season to take points off the Gunners, after they followed an important win against Fulham with an impressive draw at Brentford.

Arsenal are one of just two teams to boast a 100 per cent record in the Premier League after three games, with Mikel Arteta's men in ominous form.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal online and from anywhere, including for free, as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal for FREE

You can stream Sunderland vs Arsenal for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network.

Outside the US? You need a VPN to access your free Sunderland vs Arsenal stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal in the UK

Sunderland vs Arsenal is live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Live coverage is on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal on TNT Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal on TNT Sports and HBO Max Sunderland vs Arsenal is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting from £25.99/month.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Sunderland vs Arsenal in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Remember: Use NordVPN to unlock your Sunderland vs Arsenal stream on USA Network.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Sunderland vs Arsenal on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Sunday.

Not in Australia? NordVPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Sunderland vs Arsenal.

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Sunderland vs Arsenal: Preview

The visit of Premier League champions Arsenal is the first of two huge home games in four days for Sunderland, who welcome Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday in their first European match for 53 years.

However, manager Regis Le Bris and his players are unlikely to be distracted by next week's Europa League opener as they look to continue a promising run of form.

The Black Cats responded to their last-gasp defeat at Ipswich Town on the opening day by beating Fulham 1-0 and earning a 1-1 draw at Brentford, before Le Bris made 11 changes to his starting XI for the Carabao Cup third-round victory over Hull City on Tuesday.

The Sunderland boss is likely to revert to his first-choice Premier League lineup as his side eye another memorable result at home to Arsenal, after Brian Brobbey's stoppage-time equaliser secured a 2-2 draw in this fixture last season.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

The Gunners appear to have gone up a level from the team that won the title last term, winning five games out of five in all competitions in the early weeks of the season.

Arsenal's miserly defence has once again been key to their success, conceding just once so far this term, while captain Martin Odegaard is in the form of his life after scoring four times in five matches – including the winning goal against Chelsea last Sunday and at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men will walk out at the Stadium of Light just 72 hours after they kicked-off in Naples, so the Gunners manager could make changes to his lineup to reduce the impact of the tight turnaround.

Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Christos Tzolis all dropped to the bench in midweek and may feature from the start against Sunderland.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal

It's hard to bet against the Gunners in this form, but the Black Cats won't make it easy for them.