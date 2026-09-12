How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as Spurs eye first Premier League win

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton as Roberto De Zerbi's side target their first win of the Premier League 2026/27 season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Pre-season optimism has given way to the all-too-familiar feeling of disappointment among Spurs fans, after a poor start to the campaign left them at the wrong end of the table heading into the weekend.

Everton supporters were similarly gloomy after a chaotic end to the transfer window but their league position is much healthier, after taking five points from their first three games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton online and from anywhere, including for free, as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton for free?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on NBC, which is available on YouTube TV that currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the US. The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST on Sunday.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Preview

There is nowhere near as much at stake for Tottenham Hotspur as the last time they hosted Everton, but Roberto De Zerbi's side could really do with a win on Saturday evening.

Spurs welcomed the Toffees to North London on the final day of last season knowing anything but a victory could see them relegated to the Championship. A 1-0 win got them over the line, saving the club from the most humiliating demotion of the Premier League era.

De Zerbi will be desperate for the same result this time around after picking up a single point from their first three games, although they'll need to score to do that – something they haven't managed in the league so far this season. Another failure to find the net would make it the first time ever that Spurs have not scored a single goal in any of their opening four league matches.

They will be without winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who could miss up to eight weeks with an ankle injury, although James Maddison could return from a shoulder issue.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Everton fans' frustration around the club's haphazard end to the transfer window was lifted somewhat by Ainsley Maitland-Niles' incredible last-gasp equaliser against Manchester United last weekend.

That strike by the full-back - who was one of the players the Toffees did manage to sign on deadline day - ensured David Moyes' side remain unbeaten ahead of their trip to North London, after they also scored a late equaliser at Bournemouth the weekend before.

Maitland-Niles' heroics could earn him a start at Tottenham, while Jack Grealish is also in contention for a place in the XI after featuring as a substitute against United following his return on loan from Manchester City.

Elsewhere, midfielder James Garner went off injured late on last Sunday, which could see summer signing Hayden Hackney step in.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton

Spurs have improved over their three league matches, so they could pick up their first win if they continue on that trajectory.