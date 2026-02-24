Chelsea star once valued at £19m admits losing identity after 'downward spiral' at Stamford Bridge

Signing for Chelsea as a youngster is the dream for so many players starting out in the game, but in many cases it isn't as straightforward as it can seem.

The Blues' business model since Todd Boehly's takeover has in some cases been to hoover up young players from around the world, enticing them with and retaining them on long contracts, before selling at maximised margins if they do not adapt.

One young player still on the books at Stamford Bridge has admitted he felt 'forgotten' despite the club paying £19m for his services only a few years ago.

Chelsea youngster once valued at £19m felt lost in the Stamford Bridge shuffle

Liam Rosenior, head coach of Chelsea (Image credit: Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Signed in June 2024, Omari Kellyman appeared to have the opportunity to go on Chelsea's summer pre-season tour, before an ankle injury, that in turn took longer to heal, meant his chances were dashed.

Upon return from injury, the now 20-year-old suffered a hamstring tear, which meant more time out on the sidelines. Now with Cardiff City, Kellyman has looked back on his time at Chelsea so far, opening up on dark days following repeat injuries.

Omari Kellyman in action for Chelsea's Under-21s (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was like a downward spiral of events,” he told The Athletic. “Any time I felt I was back on my feet, something else would happen. I was told initially it was a 12-week injury after having a scan. But I got to 12 weeks and was nowhere near. I had two or three smaller injuries during my rehab to come back from as well.

“When I went off against Norwich, it felt like being at the bottom of a pit,” Kellyman continued.

“It was hard not to pick up my phone when I was injured and see what people were saying about me. I got to a point where I didn’t feel I was a player anymore.

“I was just trying to find a way to cope because it was so tough. I was sort of doing things that people know footballers do to almost make myself feel like a footballer again. I saw clips of footballers playing golf, so I started playing myself, but there were other things.

"I went shopping, probably too much, because I thought that is what a footballer did. That was my way of convincing myself — to live the life of a footballer even though I wasn’t playing. But this is obviously not how I wanted to live the life of a footballer.”

Omari Kellyman is making waves for League One leaders Cardiff City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now rebuilding with Cardiff City in League One, the table-toppers and their fans are desperate for the 20-year-old to stay in Wales, so much so they have made him aware by spamming his social-media pages with messages.

“I have seen those,” he says with a smile. “Even coming out of the stadium, I can hear them saying it. It is great. After having a whole season being in the shadows, it is good to feel wanted again. But I signed for Chelsea, and I want to play for Chelsea — that is the end goal.

“I chose to go to Cardiff on loan because they are a massive club. Seeing how the manager [Brian Barry-Murphy] gets them playing suits me. I am more of a No.10 that plays off the right so I can cut in on my left foot. That was one of the positions he saw me playing in, although, like any manager, was stressing beforehand that I would have to expect to play in other positions as well.

“He [Barry-Murphy] has given me licence to express myself, but also helped the other side of my game. Our style of play and pressing is really aggressive. It is important to win the ball high up the pitch. I have improved a lot on that since being here.”