Who exactly is Omari Kellyman? FourFourTwo’s two-minute scout report

Being known as a PSR-beating makeweight is a relatively new phenomenon in football, but it is the unfortunate moniker Omari Kellyman launched his senior career with.

He moved from Aston Villa to Chelsea for an eye-raising £19m, having made just six senior appearances, with Ian Maatsen heading in the other direction for an even punchier £35m – both homegrown players, so therefore being booked as pure profit.

That and a frustratingly long hamstring injury made for a difficult start to senior life for the Derby-born forward – but he's bouncing back strong from those early obstacles, as our latest scout report explores.

So… who exactly is Omari Kellyman?

Kellyman has notched seven goals in League One this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Omari Kellyman

Position/s: Attacking midfield, right wing, striker

Age: 20 (Born: September 15, 2005)

Nationality: English

Height: 1.91m (6ft 3in)

Preferred Foot: Left

Current Club: Chelsea (on loan at Cardiff City)

Kellyman spent much of his youth career with hometown Derby County, before transferring to Villa’s youth system in 2022. The mazy attacking midfielder rose through the ranks with the Midlands club and looked to be breaking into the first team in 2023/24, before moving to Chelsea, his injury, and plenty of competition in the rest of the squad, saw him drop back into youth football for a quiet 2024/25.

The temporary switch to Cardiff City was intended to be his relaunch, and it’s worked to great success, with seven League One goals and one assist in just 24 outings; a strong contribution for a forward who doesn’t turn 21 until the beginning of next season.

Kellyman's strengths

Precision shooting: All of Kellyman’s seven goals have come between the six-yard box and the edge of the penalty area, and none are likely to be in a Goal of the Season compilation. But what each does show is a refined, no-frills shooting ability, with Kellyman often opting to guide the ball into his chosen corner with the side of his foot rather than rocket an effort at his opposing goalkeeper.

Dribbling: Beating his man with a piece of skill or dribbling beyond a challenge is Kellyman’s bread and butter. Get too close, and he’ll spin you; sit too far off, and he’ll thank you for the space. He’s created many a long afternoon for League One defenders this season.

Decision-making: Dribblers, particularly in the lower reaches of the Football League, often find themselves at that level not because of their on-ball technique, but their decision-making – trying too often to be the hero, and holding onto the ball for too long. Not so with Kellyman, if he sees a teammate in a better position than he can create himself, he’ll take it.

Foul-winning: We’re not saying Kellyman dives (genuinely), but he definitely knows when to take some contact once he’s realised he’s running into a dead-end. Whether it’s setting a goal-creating opportunity, or diffusing a period of pressure, there’s an element of smart Dark Arts brewing within him.

Close control: Many of those fouls are due to the fact that the ball looks stuck to his foot at times, showing defenders enough of the ball to tempt them in before whisking it away again. Both when dribbling and receiving the ball, Kellyman can keep hold of the ball in the tightest areas.

Kellyman's areas of development

Heading: For the brand of intricate player he is, Kellyman’s an absolute mountain of a man at 6ft 3in. The only issue is: he hasn’t really put it to good use so far. The former England youth international has attempted just two headed shots in 1363 minutes of League One football, both saved.

One-footedness: Kellyman’s seven goals are impressive for a player of his age and position, but each of the seven has been struck with his left foot, even when his right may have been easier. That also applies to crosses, with the 20-year-old sometimes playing off the right, but restricted to inswinging crosses, making him easier to mark.

Strength: Having this area to improve likely benefits Kellyman when it comes to foul winning, but it feels like there are occasions, especially on the break, where his team may benefit more from him shrugging off his marker and ploughing on forward – bulking up would, however, naturally risk dampening his nimble drilling, which is undoubtedly one of his key selling points.

Kellyman's ceiling

In terms of absolute ceiling, Kellyman easily has the attributes and raw on-ball ability to scale to the Premier League, but making it through a Chelsea is akin to winning the lottery for an academy player these days. There’s no need to rush the attacker’s progress, still aged just 20, so a loan in the Championship next term feels like the sensible next step.