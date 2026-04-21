Arsene Wenger makes Manchester City title prediction Arsenal fans need to hear
Premier League-winning Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger still believes in Mikel Arteta and his Gunners squad to get the job done this season
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Arsenal's 22-year wait for a Premier League title looked to be nearing an end, but recent results have cast doubt on the Gunners' credentials as champions-elect.
Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided what could be interpreted as a psychological boost to the red half of North London as the title race approaches its climax.
Following the fallout of last weekend's clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, the legendary former Gunners coach has offered a perspective that challenges the inevitability of the City machine.