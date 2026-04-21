Arsene Wenger makes Manchester City title prediction Arsenal fans need to hear

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Premier League-winning Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger still believes in Mikel Arteta and his Gunners squad to get the job done this season

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's 22-year wait for a Premier League title looked to be nearing an end, but recent results have cast doubt on the Gunners' credentials as champions-elect.

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided what could be interpreted as a psychological boost to the red half of North London as the title race approaches its climax.