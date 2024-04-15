Arsenal exclusive: The incredible Invincibles ritual that would intimidate the opposition at Highbury

By Mark White
published

Arsenal's 2003/04 Invincibles had an aura about them, which included an amazing routine before matches

Patrick Vieira of Arsenal leads his team down the players tunnel before the Premier League match between Arsenal and Middlesbrough on January 10, 2004 in London, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal had an amazing ritual before every match during their 2003/04 season to intimidate the opposition before the game.

The Gunners won the title that season, completing the campaign unbeaten in what was their last Premier League title win. Speaking to FourFourTwo on the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles, former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has shared a story about the presence that side had pre-match. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1