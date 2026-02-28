'Oliver Glasner could learn a lot from Eberechi Eze. He went about his business and got his head down. He's still got a job to do, and Crystal Palace are still paying his wages' Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column

I’ll begin this week by talking about the North London Derby. I thought Arsenal were outstanding, and that result didn’t surprise me at all. Tottenham are not good enough at the moment, and they have so many players missing.

It was an important three points for Arsenal, responding to the disappointing draw at Wolves in the best way possible. I think the squad is better this season, meaning they can seamlessly bring in other players if they suffer injuries.

Clinton Morrison's three-man Crystal Palace manager shortlist

You look at the way Noni Madueke has stepped in when Bukayo Saka was injured, while others have come to the fore when Martin Odegaard has been injured, too. They have Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz out now, but their strength in depth could be what carries them over the line this season.

If they cross that line, then their summer signings would have worked, and having Viktor Gyokeres scoring goals on a regular basis now after a slow start, only bodes well for them.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s problems are there for all to see. Igor Tudor has come in and wants to play three at the back, but I don’t think he can do that with the personnel available. Maybe he needs to change how he sets the team up, because right now you can't sit back and wait to get punished — you've got to go and win football matches.

Relegation is a concern for them. Do I think it will happen? No — I think they've got enough quality compared to the other bottom teams to get out of it. But they need to start winning games. The next two fixtures are crucial. Going to Fulham on Sunday isn't going to be easy. They went to Sunderland and became only the second team to win there this season after Liverpool. And if West Ham and Nottingham Forest both get results, that puts massive pressure on Tottenham. Out of all the teams in and around the bottom, they're the one that's most out of form.

They’ve then got Crystal Palace at home and will be in serious trouble if they fail to get anything from those two games. There are so many players out injured, and others need to step up. It's going to be really tough. But do I think they're good enough to stay up? Yes. But did I think Leicester would win the Premier League? No. Miracles can happen.

Crystal Palace look like they’ve now done enough to beat the drop, but it’s a shame to see what’s happened between Oliver Glasner and the supporters. I think he could learn a lot from the way Eberechi Eze handled his situation. He just went about his business, knew his move would come, kept his head down — and it did come. Glasner could have done the same.

But since he came out and announced he's leaving, the results have been terrible. If I'm another chairman at another club looking to potentially employ him, I'm watching this thinking: ‘Has he downed tools?’ Because if he's downed tools, is that the kind of person you are? Is your head already on the summer? He's still got a job to do, and Palace are still paying his wages. He's still got to set the team up to get results. His stock was high, and he shouldn't let it fall like this.

Would I get rid of him now? I don't know — and I wouldn't unless I had the right man ready to come in.

There's talk of Robbie Keane and Thomas Frank replacing him. Thomas Frank's available, but I'm not sure he wants to go straight back into management now — I think he'd probably want to rest and come again in the summer.

Robbie Keane is someone I know personally, and what he's like as a coach and as a man. He'd be a good fit for Palace. And — maybe I shouldn't say this because he's in a job — but Frank Lampard would be a good appointment for Crystal Palace, too. So that’s my shortlist: Robbie Keane, Thomas Frank, and Frank Lampard. Palace fans might go mad at me, but that's just my honest opinion right now.

I’ll finish this week by talking about James Milner, who broke the Premier League’s all-time appearance record last weekend. He's an unbelievable professional. I don't know him personally, but you speak to players who do, and the message is always the same — he does his job, he's diligent on the training pitch, works incredibly hard, and he looks after himself off the pitch, too.

Any young player who wants to be a professional footballer should look at the way James Milner has gone about his career. To play that many appearances at the highest level and continue playing at the age of 40 is testament to himself.

Brighton hadn't been in great form, and they went to Brentford with Milner in the side and got a good result. It's the first time I can probably remember him getting cramp in a game — and he's meant to be one of the fittest people in football! Maybe age is catching up with him slightly! But jokes aside, it's a fantastic achievement. He's a player I have enormous respect for, so well done to him.