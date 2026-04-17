Real Madrid turn to more than willing Jose Mourinho for summer comeback: report

Jose Mourinho is more than willing to return to Real Madrid, should the opportunity present itself.

Jose Mourinho is one of the top candidates being considered to lead the Real Madrid project this summer.

Real Madrid exited the Champions League on Wednesday evening in a 6-4 loss on aggregate to Bayern Munich, securing a second successive trophyless season.

The quarter-final match at the Allianz Arena ended 4-3 to Bayern Munich, with goals coming from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise in the 89th and 94th minutes.

Jose Mourinho may make a shock Real Madrid comeback

Alvaro Arbeloa's job is in danger after overseeing a 6-4 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish giants moved on from manager Xabi Alonso, who has recently been tipped as the likely candidate to replace Arne Slot next season at Liverpool, in January, with the Spaniard's post being taken over by fellow countryman Alvaro Arbeloa.

Both head coaches managed Real Madrid to second-placed La Liga table positions, with Arbeloa’s job now in serious danger after a disappointing Champions League exit.

Xabi Alonso departed from Real Madrid in January, after rumours that he was unable to control the many egos within his squad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much has been made of Real Madrid managers throughout history requiring extraordinary patience and strength to deal with the many clashing egos that the club has seen across the years.

According to a report from