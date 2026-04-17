Real Madrid turn to more than willing Jose Mourinho for summer comeback: report
Jose Mourinho’s name stands out on the list of managers tipped to take over the Real Madrid project this summer
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Jose Mourinho is one of the top candidates being considered to lead the Real Madrid project this summer.
Real Madrid exited the Champions League on Wednesday evening in a 6-4 loss on aggregate to Bayern Munich, securing a second successive trophyless season.
The quarter-final match at the Allianz Arena ended 4-3 to Bayern Munich, with goals coming from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise in the 89th and 94th minutes.
Jose Mourinho may make a shock Real Madrid comeback
The Spanish giants moved on from manager Xabi Alonso, who has recently been tipped as the likely candidate to replace Arne Slot next season at Liverpool, in January, with the Spaniard's post being taken over by fellow countryman Alvaro Arbeloa.
Both head coaches managed Real Madrid to second-placed La Liga table positions, with Arbeloa’s job now in serious danger after a disappointing Champions League exit.
Much has been made of Real Madrid managers throughout history requiring extraordinary patience and strength to deal with the many clashing egos that the club has seen across the years.
According to a report from