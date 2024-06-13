Why does Sir Jim Ratcliffe have a knighthood?

New Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already overseen a number of major changes at Old Trafford since his arrival earlier in 2024.

Ratcliffe's INEOS regime have already overseen a changing of the guard among Manchester United's background staff, bringing in a new recruitment team consisting of Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth, who is yet to be officially confirmed.

Over the past few days, however, has overseen the biggest call so far, opting to keep Erik ten Hag at the helm following his FA Cup success, despite a record-low finish in the Premier League this season. With such authority over one of the world's biggest clubs, we've asked: Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and why has he been knighted?

The FA Cup win is thought to have played a major role in Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why has Sir Jim Ratcliffe been knighted?

Ratcliffe bought a chemical plant in Antwerp in 1998 for £84 million just six years after starting out in the chemicals industry. This plant paved the way to form Ineos, Ratcliffe's current company seen sponsoring many of the biggest sports teams in the world.

Ineos, put simply, is a manufacturer and distributor of petrochemicals and other oils which now has 36 different companies under its umbrella, making them one of the world's biggest chemical companies.

This success has led to Ratcliffe becoming Britain's second-wealthiest figure in recent years, leading to his purchase of a large stake in his boyhood club, Manchester United.

Ratcliffe was knighted in 2018 for his services to business and investment on the 30th anniversary of Ineos' birth.

He has since become a major figure in sports sponsorship, holding large influence over the Mercedes Formula One team as well as performance partner to New Zealand’s rugby union teams and supported Eliud Kipchoge’s bid to run a sub two-hour marathon.

The Red Devils become Ineos' third European club, having already invested in Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport in 2017 and acquired Ligue 1 club Nice two years later.

