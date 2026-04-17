Manchester United report: Andoni Iraola’s first signings revealed, as Red Devils plot future
Manchester United are lining up Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries man departing Bournemouth at the end of the 2025/26 season
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Andoni Iraola has confirmed that he will be departing from Bournemouth at the end of the 2025/26 season, with rumours circling that he could make an Old Trafford arrival.
Manchester United, currently led by interim manager Michael Carrick, could make the move for Iraola ahead of next year, and the Spaniard’s first potential signings have become clearer.
The Red Devils have had an impressive start to life under Carrick, currently placed third in the Premier League table on 55 points, but a recent Old Trafford 2-1 loss to rivals Leeds United threatened to disrupt that harmony.