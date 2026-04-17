Manchester United report: Andoni Iraola’s first signings revealed, as Red Devils plot future

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Manchester United are lining up Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries man departing Bournemouth at the end of the 2025/26 season

Andoni Iraola smiling on the sidelines while managing Bournemouth.
The departing Cherries boss could attract some great signings for potential next club Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that he will be departing from Bournemouth at the end of the 2025/26 season, with rumours circling that he could make an Old Trafford arrival.

Manchester United, currently led by interim manager Michael Carrick, could make the move for Iraola ahead of next year, and the Spaniard’s first potential signings have become clearer.

Andoni Iraola’s first potential signings as Manchester United boss revealed