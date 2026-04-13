Manchester United interim Michael Carrick 'on course' to be named permanent manager: report

Manchester United are set to go into the run-in confident of a return to European football’s top competition after a two-year absence, with last week’s confirmation that the Premier League's top five will all qualify for the competition.

Ahead of their Monday night clash against bitter rivals Leeds United, the Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League table with a gap of seven points to sixth-place Chelsea.

With only one Premier League defeat so far in 2026, the club are enjoying a superb turnaround under interim boss Michael Carrick, who was installed in the Old Trafford dugout back in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick ‘on course’ to land permanent Manchester United job