Manchester United interim Michael Carrick 'on course' to be named permanent manager: report

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Manchester United are sitting in the Champions League places under their interim boss

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United
Carrick is currently serving as Manchester United's interim boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to go into the run-in confident of a return to European football’s top competition after a two-year absence, with last week’s confirmation that the Premier League's top five will all qualify for the competition.

Ahead of their Monday night clash against bitter rivals Leeds United, the Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League table with a gap of seven points to sixth-place Chelsea.

Michael Carrick ‘on course’ to land permanent Manchester United job

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