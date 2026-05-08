TV presenter apologises for suggesting opposition coaches may want to 'punch Mikel Arteta in the face'
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By Steven Chicken published
ESPN's Dan Thomas found Mikel Arteta's behaviour on the touchline against Atletico Madrid a bit irritating, it seems
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A TV presenter has felt compelled to backtrack after suggesting on live TV that Mikel Arteta's presence on the touchline may have led members of Atletico Madrid's coaching staff to want to 'punch [him] in the face'.
Tempers were high during Arsenal's 1-0 victory at home to Atletico on Tuesday night, which booked the Gunners' passage to the Champions League final following a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg.
The dugout was particularly crowded and active during injury time, with Amazon Prime's commentary team noting they had never seen a pair of benches getting so involved.