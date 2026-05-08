TV presenter apologises for suggesting opposition coaches may want to 'punch Mikel Arteta in the face'

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ESPN's Dan Thomas found Mikel Arteta's behaviour on the touchline against Atletico Madrid a bit irritating, it seems

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 5: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta complains to the fourth official during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second Leg match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at Arsenal Stadium on May 5, 2026 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

A TV presenter has felt compelled to backtrack after suggesting on live TV that Mikel Arteta's presence on the touchline may have led members of Atletico Madrid's coaching staff to want to 'punch [him] in the face'.

Tempers were high during Arsenal's 1-0 victory at home to Atletico on Tuesday night, which booked the Gunners' passage to the Champions League final following a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg.