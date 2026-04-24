Mauricio Pochettino exclusive: USMNT boss reveals details of high-level Manchester United meeting

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Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job on and off for the best part of a decade

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of World XI looks on during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 at Old Trafford on June 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
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In a revealing sit-down with FourFourTwo, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino ha