Mauricio Pochettino exclusive: USMNT boss reveals details of high-level Manchester United meeting
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By Joe Donnohue Contributions from Dani Gil published
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job on and off for the best part of a decade
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In a revealing sit-down with FourFourTwo, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino ha