Mauricio Pochettino exclusive: 'Tottenham feels like home. Of course I’d go back if the conditions were right'

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Mauricio Pochettino admits he is open to a Tottenham Hotspur return after the 2026 World Cup with USMNT

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States looks on during the International Friendly match between United States and Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
USMNT boss and former Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino (Image credit: Getty Images)