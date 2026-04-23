Mauricio Pochettino exclusive: 'Tottenham feels like home. Of course I’d go back if the conditions were right'
Features
By Joe Donnohue Contributions from Dani Gil published
Mauricio Pochettino admits he is open to a Tottenham Hotspur return after the 2026 World Cup with USMNT
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