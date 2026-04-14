Michael Carrick laments 'worst decision' he’s seen from a referee as Manchester United lose another key defender

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Manchester United boss Michael Carrick was not happy with Lisandro Martinez’s red card

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford
Michael Carrick wasn't impressed with the decision to send Lisandro Martinez off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick called Lisandro Martinez’s sending off “one of the worst” he’s ever seen.

The incident happened just before the hour mark, with referee Paul Tierney not spotting anything in real time, but then pausing play after being advised by the VAR to review the footage.

The replay showed Manchester United defender Martinez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin battling for a header, and on the way down from the jump, the Argentinian grasped the Leeds striker’s ponytail.