Michael Carrick contract details confirmed as Manchester United announce permanent appointment

Michael Carrick has been officially anointed as Manchester United boss on a permanent basis.

The former midfielder took over Ruben Amorim's struggling side in January and has transformed United to the extent that they have achieved a third-place finish in this season's Premier League.

Manchester United's season will come to an end with their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, and the club have now confirmed reports that Carrick was set to be made head coach on a longer-term basis.

Michael Carrick signs two-year deal as Manchester United head coach

Michael Carrick has got the Manchester United gig full time (Image credit: Getty Images)

United announced on Friday afternoon that Carrick has put pen to paper on a two-year deal through to the summer of 2028.

Carrick posed for a photo opportunity with his pen poised over paperwork and shaking hands with sporting director Jason Wilcox, who made the decision to hand Carrick the role after a 'thorough and discreet' scouting process.

Michael Carrick has led Manchester United into the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick said: "From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United.

"Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

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"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here."

No details have yet been confirmed as to the makeup of Carrick's backroom staff.

However, BBC Sport reports that former England assistant manager Steve Holland is seen as a crucial figure and that 'no issues are expected' in getting Carrick's existing coaching team signed up to contracts.

Manchester United will finish the Premier League season in third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have been the strongest side in the Premier League since Carrick took over on January 13, claiming 36 points from 16 games with 11 wins, three draws and two defeats.

Only Manchester City (31 goals) have outscored United in that time - and their defensive record has been vastly improved from Amorim's tenure to boot.

Carrick's only prior top-flight managerial experience was in his first caretaker spell at Old Trafford, which lasted just three games in late 2021. He had a near-three year spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough from 2022 to 2025, but was unable to lead them to promotion.