Granit Xhaka's huge Sunderland salary revealed as ex-Arsenal man provides further return on investment: report

Sunderland are fourth in the Premier League table after 10 matches this season, catching all and sundry by surprise.

The Black Cats were promoted via the Championship play-offs last season, defeating Sheffield United in stoppage time at Wembley Stadium, after finishing 24 points behind automatically promoted pair Leeds United and Burnley.

Since then, the club have recruited aggressively, adding talent from across Europe to supplement a squad that looked understaffed for a Premier League survival bid.

Granit Xhaka repaying eye-watering salary for high-flying Sunderland

Granit Xhaka has been handed the captaincy at the Stadium of Light (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to a relatively low wage bill and no 'legacy' Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) issues, the Black Cats have been able to spend upwards of £170 million in the transfer market, effectively buying a whole new team.

One such arrival was that of ex-Arsenal man Granit Xhaka who swapped Bayer Leverkusen for the Stadium of Light. The experienced Swiss international was immediately named Sunderland captain.

Wilson Isidor scores for the Black Cats against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is a move - and a decision - which looks to have paid dividends already with Sunderland now very unlikely to be relegated, therefore guaranteeing the club in excess of £100m in broadcast revenue for another season in the top flight.

Sunderland's investment in Xhaka was a significant one, with reports suggesting he became the club's highest earner upon signing a three-year deal on Wearside. This is on top of the £13m transfer fee, which could rise by a further £4m in future add-ons, Sunderland parted with to bring him back to the Premier League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xhaka is understood to be earning upwards of £100,000 per week, which makes his annual salary approximately £5.5m before tax.

While these eye-watering sums are often derided in non-footballing circles, in the context of the Premier League, a £20m investment on a player with Xhaka's subsequent influence on results represents a shrewd purchase.

If Sunderland remain in the top flight for another season, which appears increasingly likely, their participation will mean the club earn at least five times the total invested in Xhaka.

Get FourFourTwo's ULTIMATE football quiz book HERE! Think you know your stuff when it comes to the beautiful game? Give this a try and test your friends and family, too. FourFourTwo's ultimate football quiz book is available now.

How much do Premier League clubs earn?

Each Premier League club receives a guaranteed minimum payment worth approximately £112m from the division's Equal Share and Central Commercial revenue streams alone. This is earned from domestic and international broadcast of games and revenue from the Premier League's central sponsorships.

That is before taking into account the Premier League merit payments system, which sees clubs earn more the higher in the table they finish. If Sunderland maintain their great start to the season throughout the campaign, they could be awarded somewhere in the region of an additional £20m, given each place is generally worth £2m.