‘I drove a London bus down the road singing, ‘We’re all going on a summer holiday.’ My dad rang and said, “You stupid bastard, you’re never going to learn, are you?”’ Paul Gascoigne on the prank that got him in trouble with his dad
One classic Gazza prank even got on his father’s radar
During his playing days, Paul Gascoigne and authority tended to mix about as well as oil and water.
The former England genius’s managers, club officials and even family members would often try and rein in the midfielder, but Gazza was never one for rules.
But even by his standards, one prank that the ex-Newcastle and Spurs man pulled during his time at Middlesbrough proved to be costly - and upset plenty of people who were looking out for him.
Gazza recalls his Boro bus prank
Gazza’s love for mischief and mayhem was legendary, with his Boro bus stunt a perfect example.
“At Middlesbrough, I drove the team bus out of the garage, but that lasted about 100 yards,” he recalls to FourFourTwo.
“Bryan Robson was like, ‘Gazza, where’s the bus?’ I said. ‘It’s in the f**king trees, gaffer, it’s f**ked.’ He said, ‘Gazza, that’s a £400,000 bus…’”
Gazza’s former England team-mate should have known that he had form in this matter.
“I ended up driving a London bus once, too,” Gazza continues. “I drove it down the road, singing, ‘We’re all going on a summer holiday.’
“I’d told my dad I’d go to London and behave myself – I got to my hotel room and thought, ‘Thank God my dad didn’t see that.’
“But then I turned Sky News on and they said, ‘Apparently, 20 minutes ago, Paul Gascoigne was seen…’
“That was it, my phone went and it was my dad going, ‘F**king hell, you stupid bastard, you’re never going to learn, are you?’
“I said, ‘No, I don’t think so!’”
Paul Gascoigne: Eight (published by Reach Sport) is on sale now in print, ebook and audiobook
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
