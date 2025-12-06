‘I caught this snake, put it in a plastic bag and put it in Roberto Di Matteo’s pocket after training. Then I asked if he could lend me some money, so he’d put his hand in his pocket…’ Paul Gascoigne on his best pranks

If you played football in the 1980s, 1990s or early 2000s and ever found yourself sharing a dressing room with Paul Gascoigne, you knew you had to have your wits about you.

The former England star’s love for a prank was legendary - so much so that back in 2021, we compiled our 50 best Gazza stories, which is a miscellany of tales involving ostriches, commandeered public transport and diplomatic incidents.

While most of these were done for Gascoigne’s amusement, he also knew when a dressing room stunt could benefit his team.

Gazza on his best pranks

Paul Gascoigne in a Lazio press conference (Image credit: Getty)

One such example of this is a story Gazza tells us about a novel way he eased the tension before a derby clash with Roma during his time at Lazio.

“We were all s**tting ourselves about the match,” he tells FourFourTwo. “So I went to a pet shop, bought a little mouse and put it in the top pocket of my Lazio jacket.”

Gazza moved to Lazio in 1992 (Image credit: PA)

“Dino Zoff was doing a team talk and this f**king mouse kept on coming out onto my shoulder.

“I was like, ‘F**k off’ and kept on putting it back down again. Then the president came in and went, ‘Right guys, I want to give you five grand if you win today.’

“I said, ‘Make it 10 grand, because I have to pay the mouse five grand.’ I scored that game, then afterwards I found the mouse in the dressing room, said ‘Cheers’ and pushed it back in my pocket.”

So why did Gazza enjoy pulling pranks so much on his pals and team-mates throughout his career?

“I’d get bored,” he says matter of factly.

Roberto Di Matteo was on the recieving end of a classic Gazza prank (Image credit: Alamy)

And which one was his favourite? “I caught this snake, put it in a plastic bag and put it in Roberto Di Matteo’s pocket after training.

“Then I asked if he could lend me some money, so he’d put his hand in his pocket…”

Paul Gascoigne: Eight (published by Reach Sport) is on sale now in print, ebook and audiobook