"I’m certainly not proud of it - headbutting David Meyler cost me financially and professionally" Alan Pardew on his embarrassing Newcastle United moment
The then-Newcastle United boss stuck his head into the face of Hull City's David Meyler and received a seven-game ban
Alan Pardew remains baffled as to what he was thinking when he went head-to-head with David Meyler...quite literally.
The incident occurred back on March 1, 2014, with Pardew's Newcastle United 3-1 up away to Hull City. The ball went out for a throw-in in front of the Newcastle dugout and directly into Pardew's path.
As Pardew claimed the throw-in for his side, Meyler pushed him out of the way, prompting Pardew to walk slowly over to Meyler and stick his head into the Hull man's face.
Being a Saturday 3pm kick-off, the first most football fans heard about it was in Jeff Stelling's reaction on Soccer Saturday after Pardew was dismissed and the replays slowly began filtering through to the studio.
The broadcaster memorably exclaimed: "Alan Pardew, the book is about to be throooown at you!"
Pardew told FourFourTwo: "I’m certainly not proud of it.
"The weird thing is we were winning the game quite comfortably so there was no need for me to get rattled.
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"I remember him barging me as he went to take a throw in and then threatened me.
"My conduct was not the best obviously but I paid a huge price. It damaged me financially and professionally.
"Mike Ashley fined me £100,000 and the FA hit me with a seven-game touchline ban."
Newcastle were in eighth place and just five points behind the European qualification places after that victory over Hull.
That game marked the first time they had claimed back-to-back wins in over two months.
But they reverted back into poor form during Pardew's suspension, taking just six more points from their final ten games of the season and ultimately finished in tenth.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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