"I’m certainly not proud of it - headbutting David Meyler cost me financially and professionally" Alan Pardew on his embarrassing Newcastle United moment

Alan Pardew was fined and suspended for

Alan Pardew remains baffled as to what he was thinking when he went head-to-head with David Meyler...quite literally.

The incident occurred back on March 1, 2014, with Pardew's Newcastle United 3-1 up away to Hull City. The ball went out for a throw-in in front of the Newcastle dugout and directly into Pardew's path.

As Pardew claimed the throw-in for his side, Meyler pushed him out of the way, prompting Pardew to walk slowly over to Meyler and stick his head into the Hull man's face.

Being a Saturday 3pm kick-off, the first most football fans heard about it was in Jeff Stelling's reaction on Soccer Saturday after Pardew was dismissed and the replays slowly began filtering through to the studio.

The broadcaster memorably exclaimed: "Alan Pardew, the book is about to be throooown at you!"

Alan Pardew headbutts David Meyler - Soccer Saturday reaction - YouTube Watch On

Pardew told FourFourTwo: "I’m certainly not proud of it.

"The weird thing is we were winning the game quite comfortably so there was no need for me to get rattled.

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"I remember him barging me as he went to take a throw in and then threatened me.

"My conduct was not the best obviously but I paid a huge price. It damaged me financially and professionally.

"Mike Ashley fined me £100,000 and the FA hit me with a seven-game touchline ban."

Alan Pardew was dismissed for the incident, obviously (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle were in eighth place and just five points behind the European qualification places after that victory over Hull.

That game marked the first time they had claimed back-to-back wins in over two months.

But they reverted back into poor form during Pardew's suspension, taking just six more points from their final ten games of the season and ultimately finished in tenth.