Quickfire Quiz 214: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

You know the drill by now. This FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz consists of 10 tricky football trivia teasers and you have just 90 seconds to answer them all.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we want you to take some groups of four football clubs and put them into the correct order based on the number of league titles they've won, from most to least.

Next, why not tackle our biggest ever quiz? Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League? Honestly, you can't. But have a go and let us know if you get well into the hundreds.

We have a new career paths quiz for you to try. We'll give you some clubs and a picture of the player. You tell us which final club we've removed from their careers. It couldn't be simpler.

Are you a keen English football historian? You'll breeze through this one: We want you to name every title sponsor the Football League Cup, now the EFL Cup, has had in its 66-year history.

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Last but not least, here's one for the visually minded. Our latest club and country badge quiz has a couple of twists - we've changed the colours and removed the club names. Can you still identify them?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!