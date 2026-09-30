Quickfire Quiz 213: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

This FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz, like all FourFourTwo Quickfire Quizzes before and after it, is a simple matter of 10 questions and 90 seconds to answer them.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. You can begin by naming Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. Good luck with that. It's tougher than you think.
Next up, take on these 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and then try to name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League. We'll take a high score on that one because you're not getting them all.
We also want you to have a crack at identifying these pointlessly edited football club badges and answer some questions about the streets football won't forget. Yes, you read that correctly.
If you're up for something a bit meatier, we'd advise you to be careful what you wish for. Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?
Finally, let's see whether you have your finger on the pulse of European football. Can you name every club competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.