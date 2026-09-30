Quickfire Quiz 213: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

This FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz, like all FourFourTwo Quickfire Quizzes before and after it, is a simple matter of 10 questions and 90 seconds to answer them.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. You can begin by naming Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. Good luck with that. It's tougher than you think.

Next up, take on these 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and then try to name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League. We'll take a high score on that one because you're not getting them all.

We also want you to have a crack at identifying these pointlessly edited football club badges and answer some questions about the streets football won't forget. Yes, you read that correctly.

If you're up for something a bit meatier, we'd advise you to be careful what you wish for. Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

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Finally, let's see whether you have your finger on the pulse of European football. Can you name every club competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!