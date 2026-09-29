How to watch Spain vs Croatia for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as world champions eye another Nations League victory

Watch Spain vs Croatia for free from anywhere as the world champions aim to make it two wins out of two in the Nations League, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are on the planet.

La Roja are back on home soil after a successful trip to Wembley, where they beat England 3-2 in their Group A3 opener to extend their unbeaten run to an incredible 39 matches.

Croatia have been racking up the air miles over the past few days, with this clash in Seville coming just 72 hours after their 2-1 win over Czechia in Prague.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spain vs Croatia online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Spain vs Croatia for free? Yes, Spain vs Croatia is free to watch in the respective countries of the teams involved. Spain's public broadcaster RTVE Play has live coverage of the Nations League clash, as does Nova TV in Croatia. Not in Spain or Croatia? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Spain vs Croatia from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Spain vs Croatia is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can unblock streaming services from wherever you're in the world.

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📺 Stream Spain vs Croatia

Watch Spain vs Croatia in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Spain vs Croatia on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Spain vs Croatia on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Spain vs Croatia, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.

Watch Spain vs Croatia in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of Spain vs Croatia on Fox Sports 1. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Spain vs Croatia in Australia

In Australia, Spain vs Croatia is live on beIN SPORTS. The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Wednesday.

Watch Spain vs Croatia on beIN SPORTS Watch Spain vs Croatia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Spain vs Croatia: Nations League preview

Spain are making international football look very easy right now. The World and European champions went to Wembley on Saturday to face an England side ranked fourth in the world and should have been out of sight before half-time, with their eventual 3-2 victory arguably flattering the hosts.

That win extended their unbeaten run to 39 games in all competitions, and they should stretch that streak against Croatia in Seville. Manager Luis de la Fuente has plenty of options to choose from, with Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal pushing to start after scoring the second and third goals against England.

A victory would put Spain in control of Group A3 ahead of an inviting home game against Czechia on Saturday, before they travel to Croatia for the return fixture this time next week.

Croatia will have done all their travelling in the first half of this international window and will doubtless be glad to return home after matches in Czechia and Spain in the space of 72 hours.

Their opening goal on Saturday was scored by Luka Modric, who celebrated his 41st birthday earlier this month but showed he is still more than good enough to compete at international level. Whether he can still start two games in three days is another matter, though.

That decision will be left to manager Slaven Bilic, back in charge of his country after replacing the hugely successful Zlatko Dalic following the World Cup. The 58-year-old's second spell got off to a winning start on Saturday, but this is a totally different test.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spain 3-1 Croatia

Anything but a Spain victory would be an almighty shock.