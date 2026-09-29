Liverpool given Cody Gakpo injury update, as forward picks up ankle injury

Liverpool have received an update on Cody Gakpo, following the Dutchman's ankle injury on international duty.

Gakpo was injured during the Netherlands' clash with Serbia, following a hard tackle from midfielder Sasa Lukic, and taken off on 17 minutes after initially trying to run the problem off.

The knock is a particular worry for Liverpool, with the 27-year-old in excellent form for the Reds so far this season.

Cody Gakpo to have scan on ankle after returning to Liverpool

New Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez has got off to a good start with the Oranje, overseeing a draw against Jurgen Klopp's Germany before a win against Serbia.

This was despite losing Gakpo and Sunderland's Brian Brobbey to injury – but the Spaniard claimed after the 2-1 win in Belgrade that he has optimism that Gakpo in particular hasn't suffered long-term damage.

Brian Brobbey was also injured while playing for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s his ankle, that’s all I know,” Xavi claimed, adding, “Tomorrow we will know, but hopefully it’s not too important.”

The Netherlands confirmed themselves that Gakpo would miss the rest of the international break, following the tackle.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gakpo has been in fine fettle for new Reds boss Andoni Iraola this season, having almost departed Anfield after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The forward was a target for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but remained at Anfield with Iraola lacking numbers – given that the Merseysiders lack a natural right-winger in their squad following the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Gakpo has started three times on the left wing for the Basque and three times on the right, where he may have solved Liverpool's problem position: across both positions this term, he has delivered four goals and assists in just five league games, and managed to both score and assist in the Reds' Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham earlier this month.

Iraola may have to turn to alternatives if Gakpo is out for a spell (Image credit: Getty Images)

His absence may, however, present a chance for summer signing Victor Munoz to step into the first team.

Liverpool are also missing Federico Chiesa and Hugo Ekitike in attack at the moment, while Alexander Isak has a slight thigh problem.

Gakpo is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Man City when the international break concludes and Premier League action returns.