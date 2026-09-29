Scotland vs Switzerland FREE live stream: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Predictions for Nations League fixture

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free from anywhere as Sebastien Pocognoli manages in front of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park for the first time. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Pocognoli started his tenure as Scotland boss with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Saturday and will be looking for an improved performance in front of goal against Switzerland.

Switzerland had no such problems in their Group B1 opener, easing to a 3-0 victory away to North Macedonia.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Scotland vs Switzerland live and for free, with the game being broadcast on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and online on BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your BBC iPlayer stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free on BBC iPlayer Scotland vs Switzerland will be broadcast live and for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, while you can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer. You just need a television licence and a BBC account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland from anywhere

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How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in the US for free

In the US, Fubo Sports Network via Tubi will broadcast the Scotland vs Switzerland game for free.

You can also access the fixture via a Pro Plan Fubo subscription if you already have it.

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League and has live coverage of Scotland vs Switzerland. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Scotland vs Switzerland live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Wednesday.

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland on beIN SPORTS Watch Scotland vs Switzerland live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Preview

Scotland fans heading to Hampden Park on Tuesday night will be full of anticipation as they prepare to witness the Sebastien Pocognoli era on home soil for the first time.

The Tartan Army's opening game under their new Belgian boss provided some promising moments without a headline result, and that 0-0 draw in Slovenia will have whetted the appetite for this clash with Switzerland - the strongest team in the group.

Pocognoli is expected to name a largely unchanged lineup from the one that started in Ljubljana, which could see Stephen Welsh and Robbie Ure make their home debuts, and Oli McBurnie feature at Hampden for the first time since March 2021.

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Whoever starts for Scotland will have their work cut out against a side who are ranked 14th in the world and reached the quarter-finals of the last two major tournaments.

Switzerland are a slick outfit under experienced manager Murat Yakin and started their Nations League campaign with a 3-0 win in North Macedonia to take control of Group B1.

The Swiss are without key men Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo for the entire international break but have plenty of quality elsewhere, with Burnley's Zeki Amdouni scoring twice and Remo Freuler also on target in their group opener.

Squads

Scotland

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Jon McCracken.

Defenders: Luis Binks, Josh Doig, Colby Donovan, Luke Graham, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Stephen Welsh.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kristi Montgomery, Josh McPake, Lennon Miller.

Forwards: Kieron Bowie, Findlay Curtis, Ben Gannon-Doak, Oli McBurnie, Robbie Ure, James Wilson.

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Aurele Amenda, Zachary Athekame, Adrian Bajrami, Sascha Britschgi, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez.

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Johan Manzambi, Joel Monteiro, Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Djibril Sow, Denis Zakaria.

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni, Winsley Boteli, Cedric Itten, Dan Ndoye, Alvyn Sanches.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

We expect another encouraging performance from Pocognoli's side, even if they fall short of a statement victory.