Quiz! Which English football clubs were served by these fanzines?

We're not quite there yet, but there will come a day when the very idea of a printed football fanzine will seem outlandish. This FourFourTwo quiz pays tribute to the hardy souls who poured their lives into worthwhile fan media – and still do – by asking you to mull over some of the best.

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We've picked out some fanzines with great names, some with celebrated reputations, and some that are just going to be bloody hard to pin down to a particular club without already knowing.

Nevertheless, that's the game. There are 20 fanzines in all and we're giving you just 6 minutes to tell us which club's supporters were or indeed are served by them.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, a little slice of commercial history. Can you name every sponsor ever to be associated with the Football League Cup?

Next up, we've messed with a selection of club and country crests that are usually very easily recognisable. Can you still identify them in our Twisted Badge Quiz, with their names and distinctive colour schemes removed?

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Finally, how about testing your trivia mettle by attempting to name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.