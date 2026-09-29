How to watch Czechia vs England for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as Three Lions continue Nations League campaign

Watch Czechia vs England for FREE from anywhere as the Three Lions head to Prague for their second Nations League fixture, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Thomas Tuchel's men came out on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller in their Group A3 opener against world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday, which included a rare missed penalty from captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions face a Czechia side who also fell to a narrow defeat at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Croatia.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Czechia vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Czechia vs England for FREE in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Czechia vs England for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Czechia vs England on ITVX Online viewers can watch Czechia vs England on ITVX - the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. ❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

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How to watch Czechia vs England in the US

Fans in the US can watch Czechia vs England on Fubo TV, which is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Czechia vs England on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League and has live coverage of Czechia vs England. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

How to watch Czechia vs England in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Czechia vs England live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Wednesday.

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Czechia vs England: Nations League Preview

England head to Prague looking to kick-start their Nations League campaign after an entertaining but ultimately fruitless 3-2 defeat by world champions Spain on Saturday.

There were plenty of positives in the Three Lions' performance at Wembley, yet they once again came up short against an elite international side. The good news for manager Thomas Tuchel and his players is that their next opponents are far from a top-tier nation - Czechia are ranked 49 in the world, between Venezuela and South Africa.

England will be expected to win comfortably at the Fortuna Arena, where James Trafford is set to continue in goal ahead of usual No.1 Jordan Pickford. Defenders Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly are injury doubts having been unable to train with the squad on Monday.

Czechia return to the scene of their Group A3 opener, 72 hours after losing 2-1 to Croatia courtesy of a late Marco Pasalic strike.

That was manager Santi Denia's first game in charge after he replaced Miroslav Koubek following a disappointing World Cup, which saw the Czechs pick up just one point as they exited at the group stage.

The Spaniard has not been helped by several players withdrawing from the squad prior to this international camp, while Saturday's goalscorer Adam Karabec is an injury doubt after he was forced off against Croatia. Czechia can take some confidence from the fact that they beat England the last time these sides met in Prague, winning 2-1 in a Euro 2020 qualifier in October 2019.

Squads

Czechia

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United), Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac (both Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolves), Ondrej Kricfalusi (Union Saint-Gilloise), Michal Sacak, Ondrej Zmrzly (both Gornik Zabrze), Jiri Slama (Jablonec), Martin Vitik (Bologna).

Midfielders: Lukas Ambros (Anderlecht), Pavel Bucha (FC Cincinnati), Lukas Cerv ( Viktoria Plzen), Adam Karabec, Roman Macek (both Sparta Prague), Alex Kral (FC Copenhagen), Ondrej Lingr (Korona Kielce), Michal Sadiilek (Slavia Prague), Matej Radosta (Teplice), Martin Subert (Mlada Boleslav).

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), Vaclav Sejk (Sigma Olomouc), Pavel Sulc (Lyon).

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United).



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen).



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton)*, Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)* Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth).



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

*Called up after Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice withdrew on Monday 21 September

FourFourTwo's prediction

Czechia 0-3 England

The Three Lions should return to winning ways with little fuss.