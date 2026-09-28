Can Harry Kane eclipse Messi and Ronaldo's international goal records?

No one has scored more England goals than Harry Kane.

The England captain is currently on 86 strikes for his country, over 30 more than the next-placed Wayne Rooney, whom Kane surpassed three years ago – and 39 games sooner – to become the Three Lions' all-time scorer.

With the 33-year-old a spring chicken compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, however, it begs the question as to how long Kane can keep netting…

Can Harry Kane surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time international goalscoring chart?

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Ali Daei's long-standing international goal record in 2021 of 108 goals – and with the 41-year-old currently on 146 goals, there's a fair chance he'll get to 150 before he even considers calling it a day.

Messi, meanwhile, is on 125 – a mere 39 ahead of Kane – but with the greatest player of all time retiring imminently from Argentina, that is a little more static as a target for Kane.

Ronaldo is still no.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

So let's do the maths: Kane has a goals-to-game ratio of 0.71 – that means that he would have to play around 54 more times for his country to equal Messi's tally, and 85 more times to equal Ronaldo's (assuming Ronaldo doesn't score again).

That's dependent on many things… not least that Kane continues on his current trajectory.

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While there's no obvious successor to the Bayern Munich man, there may yet be by the 2030 World Cup – and given that Kane is 34 years old next summer, there's every chance that time catches up with him and he simply drops off in terms of pure output.

Besides, Kane has played between nine and 14 games for England in each of the last five seasons, meaning that he may have to play every single friendly and tournament qualifier for the Three Lions for another decade, along with hoping that England progress far enough in each competition they play to give him the chance for those elusive goals.

And who's to say that he'll actually want to carry on?

Alan Shearer retired early from England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer was just 29 when he retired from international duty: of course, this was a different era, but the Newcastle United legend decided that he simply wanted to focus on club football after a disastrous Euro 2000 campaign.

Kane has very different ambitions and has claimed that he would love to change sport and try his hand in the NFL… which may affect his chances with the national team.

It'll be intriguing to see just how close the striker does get to future milestones and whether he hits 100 goals in an England shirt in the coming years.