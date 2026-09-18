“Matteo Guendouzi was talking trash about money and how he was better than us – I scored a winner then rubbed it in his face” Neal Maupay on his infamous Arsenal bust up
The former Brighton forward felt he got the last laugh over Matteo Guendouzi when they clashed back in 2020
Neal Maupay admits he was inspired to go and score a late winner against Arsenal out of sheer spite - just so he could rub it in the face of an opponent.
The then-Brighton striker was involved in a collision with Gunners stopper Bernd Leno back in summer 2020 that forced the German to go off with a knee injury.
Leno's Arsenal teammates were none too happy, with Matteo Guendouzi, in particular, sniping at Maupay throughout the rest of the game....only for the Seagulls forward to put away a 95th-minute winner.
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" I was 100 per cent convinced I would score and get into his face and say, ‘You’ve got more money, but we won and I scored'"
That games helped mark the beginning of the end for Guendouzi at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta dropping the midfielder for the next game and explaining: "Whatever internal issue we have, we deal with it privately."
Maupay told FourFourTwo: "It was a good memory for me, and for the Brighton fans as well. I think it was the first game back after lockdown on a really hot day in June.
"During the game, there was a lot of talking between Dan Burn and some of the Arsenal players.
"Then I had that contact with Bernd Leno when he got injured, and that started to heat things up a little bit.
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"That French guy [Guendouzi] was talking about money, how Arsenal is a big club and we were nothing compared to him and Arsenal.
"That’s not the trash talking I like because that's just nonsense.
"So, I kept that in my mind the whole game and I was 100 per cent convinced I would score and get into his face and say, ‘You’ve got more money, but we won and I scored'.
"I scored in virtually the last kick of the game and went straight up to him and said what I thought about him. He showed zero humility and I told everyone in my post-match interview.
"I think if you say stuff like this, you face the consequences, so I wanted to make sure everybody knew what he said."
The interview with Neal was arranged by YRDS.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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