"In football terms, he is a freak, and I mean that in the utmost respect – if he was in a book, you'd throw the book in the sea" Paul Merson on the Arsenal player stranger than fiction

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The Gunners icon can barely believe what he’s seen from one current Arsenal youngster

Arsenal legend Paul Merson working for Sky Sports ahead of game between the Gunners and Manchester United at Old Trafford in May 2024.
Paul Merson has been impressed by a young Arsenal star (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were finally able to end their two-decade wait for the Premier League title last season, in a campaign which threw up more than its fair share of subplots.

Among the new signings, the redemption arcs and moments of personal glory was the story of 16-year-old Max Dowman, who became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he netted against Everton, before becoming the competition’s youngest-ever winner.

Gunners icon Paul Merson has been particularly impressed by Dowman's emergence.

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Paul Merson on Max Dowman’s rise

Dowman was just 16 years old and 73 days when he scored a late breakaway goal to seal a crucial win over the Toffees in March, ahead of a summer which saw him claim a Premier League winner’s medal before collecting his GCSE results.

And for Merson, the teenager’s rise is barely believable.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Max Dowman of Arsenal arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Arsenal Stadium on October 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Max Dowman broke a host of record this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Dowman, in football terms, is a freak, and I mean that in the utmost respect,” Merson exclaims to FourFourTwo. “If he was in a book, you'd throw the book in the sea.

“If you were sitting reading about a 16-year-old kid who plays for Arsenal in the Premier League and scores against Everton, you’d just go ‘Oh, that’s never happening, who could be that good at 16?’”

Dowman clocked up 13 appearances for the Gunners last season and has represented England up to under-19 level, becoming that side’s youngest-ever scorer when he struck in a 7-0 win over Wales in October 2025.

Naturally, Dowman’s meteoric rise has left fans wondering just how far he will go, with Merson daring to believe he could match some of the game’s very best.

“He could be a generational great like Gazza or Rooney, who come along once in a blue moon,” Merson continues.

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at Arsenal Stadium on October 21, 2025 in London, England.

Merson is also a fan of Myles Lewis-Skelly (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But it’s not just Dowman who has caught Merson’s eye when it comes to the club’s Hale End academy pipeline.

“And Myles Lewis-Skelly,” Merson continues. “He got in the team at the start at left-back. To then play in midfield and play the way he did, I’m pleased for him because that takes a lot.

“I’m a big fan of his. I like him more in midfield, if I’m being honest.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

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