Mason Greenwood and former Arsenal man investigated following Champions League incident

UEFA have begun a disciplinary investigation involving Mason Greenwood and former Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi following alleged provocative behaviour.

The incident in question came during August’s Champions League play-off game versus Lyon, which finished 1-2, and 2-3 on aggregate in the pair’s favour, as Super Lig side Fenerbahce advanced to the competition proper.

The Turkish top-flight club have released a statement via X (formerly Twitter) confirming their intention to challenge the proceedings brought by UEFA.

UEFA launch investigation into Greenwood, Guendouzi and Fenerbahce

Greenwood used to play for Lyon's rivals, Marseille - as did Guendouzi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The statement read: "Following the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round second leg match, UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against our players Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood, as well as against our club.

"Our club will present the necessary defenses before the relevant UEFA bodies in order to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahçe during this process.

Former Gunner Guendouzi is in hot water

Fenerbahce concluded: "The necessary information, documents, and defenses regarding the process will be submitted to UEFA, and developments are being closely monitored by our Club. We inform the public accordingly.”

It is alleged that both Greenwood and Guendouzi clutched their groins in an attempt to provoke the Lyon fans; the latter also raised his middle finger to them.

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Guendouzi, who played two-and-a-half seasons for rival club Marseille, was involved in a further fracas after knocking the Ligue 1 side out of the competition in late August.

Fights broke out on the pitch and in the tunnel, with players and staff from both clubs reportedly involved. Guendouzi ran across the pitch performing karate kicks, which prompted members of Lyon’s squad to confront him. The former Gunner was, in turn, protected by his Fenerbahce team-mates.

The Frenchman's antics continued to anger the home fans as he exited the pitch, as he allegedly smiled and gestured at them, before being shoved angrily by a member of Lyon’s team or staff.

Guendouzi has been around since leaving the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guendouzi later defended his actions: "You know, you've got 60,000 people insulting your family, your mum, your children, even before the match, and nobody from the refereeing team tells the stadium to be quiet.

"I know that in France, when this sort of thing happens, there comes a point where they'll speak to the supporters and the match might be stopped. For 90 minutes - even longer if you count the warm-up - they were insulting my family. If you want to banter, then it goes both ways,” he concluded.

Fenerbahce boss Ismail Kartal defended his player post-match, claiming 'we all stood together' and 'this is what teamwork is all about.' Greenwood is also under investigation for his role in the post-match antics, after joining the Super Lig side on a four-year deal back in July.

The specifics of Greenwood’s role in the post-match clash aren’t yet clear, although reports suggest an obscene gesture was made by the Englishman. Fenerbahce referenced both he and Guendouzi by name upon revealing the proceedings initiated by UEFA against the club.

Lyon's Champions League loss had another unintended consequence: forcing the French top-flight to sell superstar Malick Fofana. That spiralled into one of the greatest Premier League deadline day sagas in history.