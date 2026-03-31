New Premier League rule proposed to deal with Mikel Arteta problem amid England dropouts, as pundit has his say

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Harry Kane has been urged to speak with the Arsenal players involved

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
There's a suspicion Arsenal have recalled some of their players out of self-interest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged for a new Premier League rule to deal with players dropping out of international duty.

It follows the withdrawal of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka from the latest Three Lions camp, joining Noni Madueke in heading back to Emirates Stadium, who was injured in the first March game against Uruguay.

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Gabby Agbonlahor suggests Premier League rule to clamp down on international duty dodging

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Amazon Prime pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 26, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Gabriel Agbonlahor

Gabby Agbonlahor has been making his frustration known regarding England camp withdrawals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel provided a strong defence of those departing players, backing that they had genuine concerns, but that hasn’t stopped some feeling like Mikel Arteta is acting in self-interest in calling his players back.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League with a nine-point gap on Manchester City, to claim what would be their first league title in over 20 years, with the FA Cup and Champions League also still on the line.

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