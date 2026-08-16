'By far the most talented player I’ve worked with – and we still haven’t seen everything he’s capable of' Yan Diomande's former coach explains why Real Madrid have paid nine figures

It has been nothing short of a meteoric ascent for Yan Diomande. Over the past 17 months, he has made his professional debut for Leganes, joined RB Leipzig for €20 million, competed in the Africa Cup of Nations, won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, and now joined one of the biggest clubs in the world: Real Madrid.

This summer, Diomande made his presence felt on the biggest stage, delivering a Man of the Match display in a win over Ecuador at the World Cup. He assisted Ivory Coast's opening goal against Curacao, too, as the African nation qualified for the World Cup knockouts for the firrst time in their history.

For most people around the world, the 2026 World Cup was the first time they'd caught a glimpse of Diomande's potential. But as far as Todd Eason is concerned, Diomande's talent has been on display ever since he first landed in the USA four years ago.

Diomande with a fan (Image credit: Getty Images)

"[In terms of the best players that I've coached], I think Diomande is by far the highest," Eason stated in an exclusive FourFourTwo interview. "I've never had the opportunity to see a player of this level, let alone work with. He was at an extremely high level when he came to us at 15 years old, and it was a real joy to have that opportunity to work with him for a while.

"As Diomande got acclimated to the country, you could really see that he was starting to take off and get comfortable, and then the talent just kept coming out of him," Eason, who worked as DME Academy's Director of Soccer from 2021 to 2024, added. "He's probably the most talented player I've worked with, and I still don't think we've seen everything that he's capable of doing."

Chasing a dream (Image credit: Getty Images)

When he was 9 years old, Diomande left home and moved over 100km away and joined Académie Inter Foot Sud Comoé, where he finally started playing with a pair of cleats. Six years later, he left the Ivory Coast and embarked on a solo, one-way journey to Florida, where he joined DME Academy in Daytona Beach.

Despite a language barrier and homesickness, Diomande emerged as an attacking talisman for DME and affiliate side AS Frenzi, leading them to the 2023 United Premier Soccer League title and claiming the Playoff Golden Boot and MVP. However, he wasn't able to earn a professional contract, with Orlando City and several other European sides overlooking him.

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Diomande returned to his hometown of Abidjan after his student visa expired, but it wasn't long before he was on the move again, playing for Leganes' reserves in the Spanish fifth tier before making his first-team debut at Real Madrid on March 29, 2025. After just 10 appearances for relegated Leganes, Diomande was sold to RB Leipzig for €20m, where he scored 13 and registered 10 assists in 36 appearances last season.

It has taken just one year for Leipzig to make a six-fold return on their investment, with Real Madrid spending a club-record €125m plus €15m in potential bonuses, signing him to a contract through 2033. With Rodrygo still to return from an ACL tear, all signs point to Diomande beating the likes of Brahim Díaz, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler and Endrick for the starting spot on the right side of Real's attack.

"It's going to be a scary thing once he's in his prime," Eason said. "I don't know what that looks like, whether it's achieving certain accolades like winning the Champions League or getting Man of the Match awards.

Yan Diomande has gone from the shadows to the spotlight in just two years (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Those are the measurements of his ceiling to some degree, but I just think he's a sponge and continues to learn more about the game and put himself in situations where he's going to be successful. I'm excited to see what he continues to evolve into. It’s hard to say what his ceiling is, but he's going to be on the team that is going to be demanding that ceiling.

"When he was with me, we would play games, and luckily, my team was solid enough that it wasn't all Diomande, but it was a good portion of it," Eason added, now General Manager of USL Championship side Miami FC. "But he would play the game and do whatever he had to to be successful in that game, and I had the task of finding opponents that would challenge my team more."

"As we did that, we were going from playing little regional youth club teams to MLS Academy teams to college teams, and Diomande was still excelling against all of those teams. He was the best player on the field every time he played here, so we needed to start playing against professional teams. That's when we started playing MLS Next Pro teams and winning those games. It's like, 'Holy cow, for a high school team to be beating pro clubs, and it's because of Dio...what is his ceiling?"

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