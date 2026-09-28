Manchester United injury update as key man returns to Old Trafford after Bruno Fernandes absence

The extended September-October international break has threatened to disrupt Michael Carrick’s Old Trafford squad, with news regarding club captain Bruno Fernandes initially setting off alarm bells on Sunday evening.

Manchester United playmaker Fernandes was a notable omission from Portugal’s lineup for their UEFA Nations League victory against Norway, sitting out the match entirely.

Given the midfielder’s durability and workload, any unexpected absence raised fears of a potential injury setback. However, reports from the Manchester Evening News have provided a sense of relief regarding the Man United skipper.

Manchester United suffer injury setback

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu picks up an injury on Denmark duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the MEN, Fernandes has not been sent back to Carrington and remains embedded with the Portugal squad.

His decision to stay with his country suggests the issue which kept him sidelined in Oslo is minor, with the midfielder still in contention to feature in their remaining international fixtures before returning to Manchester.

Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United officials will continue to monitor his status closely, but the optimism surrounding his availability is a welcome sigh of relief for the club at this moment in time.

While the initial fears over Fernandes appears to have been allayed, Man United’s medical department has not escaped the international break entirely unscathed. While their talisman remains abroad, another important first-team figure has indeed seen his international campaign cut short and is heading back to Old Trafford prematurely.

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Danish international Patrick Dorgu is reportedly returning to Manchester after picking up an injury during Denmark’s match against Wales on Sunday night. The versatile defender, who has established himself as an important component in Carrick's setup, suffered a setback during the contest which the Danes won 2-0.

Dorgu’s return poses a tactical headache for Carrick as his ability to cover multiple positions down the left flank has provided much-needed balance to the squad since his arrival. Losing him ahead of a demanding run of Premier League and European fixtures will be a stern test of Man United's squad depth.

United’s medical staff will now conduct thorough assessments at Carrington to determine the exact extent of Dorgu’s damage and whether he faces a spell on the sidelines. While Carrick will be relieved that Fernandes looks set to avoid a lengthy lay-off, he will be anxiously awaiting the results of Dorgu's scans as the domestic season prepares to resume.