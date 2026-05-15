Bernardo Silva turned down Manchester City role before Pep Guardiola forced it through

Bernardo Silva admits he had to have a difficult conversation with Pep Guardiola last summer that almost led to him turning down a key role at Manchester City.

The Portuguese playmaker is set to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer after nine years as a Manchester City player.

The club confirmed last month that Silva will leave the club as a free agent this summer rather than renewing his contract with the club.

Bernardo Silva tried to turn down Manchester City captaincy

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Silva inherited the captain's armband from Kevin de Bruyne last summer - but admits he was reluctant to take on the role as skipper due to his own impending departure from the club.

The 31 year old has evidently known for some time that he would not be renewing his deal with the club - and he felt that may have made him an unsuitable candidate for captain.

Bernardo Silva will hand over the captain's armband when he leaves Manchester City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola disagreed, though, as Silva told the Daily Mail: "Pep was a bit upset with me initially.

"We didn't agree completely because I said, 'Look, you know my decision. I'm going to leave in one year. Maybe it's better for the club if you choose the guy that's going to be a captain a bit more long-term'.

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"We talked again [and] he decided to go through with it.

"I was really honoured. I was just thinking that maybe for the club it was better if it was a guy that was going to stay for at least three, four, five more years."

Silva will get two opportunities to lift silverware as City captain before he heads out for pastures new.

Bernardo Silva inherited the armband from Kevin de Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

City will visit Wembley to take on Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final, which is set for a 3pm kick-off.

Guardiola's side meanwhile remain in the race for the Premier League title, but would require Arsenal to slip up in the remaining two games of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side host Burnley on Monday before finishing their league campaign away to Crystal Palace, while City visit Bournemouth on Tuesday night before hosting Aston Villa in a complete round of simultaneous 4pm kick-offs on Sunday.