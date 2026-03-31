Bernardo Silva formally informs Manchester City he's leaving: report

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly confirmed to club officials that he will leave at the end of this season.

It has been suspected that the 31-year-old could leave for the past couple of seasons, but with his contract expiring at the end of this term, it seems his departure is now near, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

He joined City just under a decade ago from Monaco, and has gone on to win an incredible six league titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups and, most memorably, the club’s first-ever Champions League title, as part of their Treble season in 2022/23.

Article continues below

Bernardo Silva confirms departure with big Manchester City summer planned

Get VIP Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

It will make for an emotional exit, which is coming soon as CaughtOffside revealed that the player has formally told City he is leaving.

He’s said to be on the hunt for a new challenge, with various options being considered by the Portugal international and his agents.

Silva has reportedly informed the club he intends to leave at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report goes on to state that Silva has interest from the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Europe, but there is, as yet, not clear frontrunner in the race.

TEAMtalk add that fellow Treble winner Rodri may also be on his way out, with a move to Real Madrid on the cards after he said he wouldn’t be able to turn down an offer from the La Liga side.