Is Florian Wirtz injured this weekend? Injury latest on Liverpool attacker

Florian Wirtz faces a race to be well enough fast enough to face Aston Villa in Friday evening's Premier League encounter.

Liverpool visit Villa Park for an 8pm kick-off as fourth take on fifth in the Premier League.

A victory for either side would confirm a top five finish and a place in the Champions League for next season - and Arne Slot will be keen to have one of his most important players back fit and available.

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Wirtz was ruled out of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend due to illness after suffering from stomach problems in the build-up to the game.

The Germany international seems to be on the mend, according to Slot, but will still need to be assessed on the morning of the game to see whether he can play a part against Aston Villa.

Florian Wirtz could be back in contention this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: "Stomach infection, so let’s see how fit he is for tomorrow.

"He’s on antibiotics. Let’s see if he’s ready to play tomorrow."

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Wirtz had a frustrating wait for his first goal or assist after joining the Reds in a big-money move last summer, but has hit on a reasonable run of form since finally getting his first goal against Wolves just after Christmas.

The playmaker has added a further six goals in all competitions since then, and has had to fill in as a false nine on occasion due to injuries at centre-forward.

Arne Slot hopes to have Florian Wirtz back fit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot has also indicated that Ibrahima Konate is fine after going off injured against Chelsea last weekend.

Mohamed Salah could get a cameo at Villa Park, but Slot has suggested that he will be available for 'only a few minutes'. That would set up the Egyptian to play his last game for the club on the final day of the season, when Liverpool are at home to Brentford.

Goalkeeper Alisson is also closing in on a comeback from a two-month lay-off with a hamstring injury, though the Villa game may come slightly too soon.

Victory for Liverpool on Friday would all but guarantee them fourth place thanks to their big goal difference advantage over Villa, while anything less could leave them looking over their shoulders at Bournemouth and potentially Brighton on the final day.